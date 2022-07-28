TOMLIN, VIRGINIA W.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Virginia W. Tomlin, 83, of Dias Creek, NJ, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. She was born in South Seaville, NJ to the late Virgil W. Pierson and Estella M. Payne Pierson. After marrying the love of her life Howard Tomlin, she moved to Dias Creek for the remainder of her life. She worked as a hairdresser and owned and operated Ginnie’s Beauty Salon. She was a member of the South Seaville United Methodist Church and attended Dennisville United Methodist Church in her later years. She enjoyed shopping, getting her nails done, travelling, dancing, and spending time with family and friends. Lighthouses, sunsets, and Sunday drives were a few of her favorite things. Being an only child, she loved watching her grandchildren grow and loved them unconditionally.Virginia is survived by her two sons Jake (Judy) Tomlin and Gregg (Tammy) Tomlin; her seven grandchildren Kelly, Jake, Ryan, Hunter, Colin, Jordan, and Ron; one great granddaughter Sawyer; and her cousin Jeffrey Pierson. She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years Howard.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Virginia’s name to a charity of your choice. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.