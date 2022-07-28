TOMLIN, VIRGINIA W.

Virginia W. Tomlin, 83, of Dias Creek, NJ, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. She was born in South Seaville, NJ to the late Virgil W. Pierson and Estella M. Payne Pierson. After marrying the love of her life Howard Tomlin, she moved to Dias Creek for the remainder of her life. She worked as a hairdresser and owned and operated Ginnie’s Beauty Salon. She was a member of the South Seaville United Methodist Church and attended Dennisville United Methodist Church in her later years. She enjoyed shopping, getting her nails done, travelling, dancing, and spending time with family and friends. Lighthouses, sunsets, and Sunday drives were a few of her favorite things. Being an only child, she loved watching her grandchildren grow and loved them unconditionally.Virginia is survived by her two sons Jake (Judy) Tomlin and Gregg (Tammy) Tomlin; her seven grandchildren Kelly, Jake, Ryan, Hunter, Colin, Jordan, and Ron; one great granddaughter Sawyer; and her cousin Jeffrey Pierson. She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years Howard.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Virginia’s name to a charity of your choice. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Tags
Most Popular
Articles
- Machete Wielding Man Arrested in Wildwood
- Police: 2 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide
- Neighbors Object to Modular Structure in Crest Home’s Front Yard
- Court House Woman Dead After Parkway Crash
- Police: Man Charged with Handgun Possession After Suicide Attempt
- Byron, Troiano Knew About Issues with Health Insurance, Former Commissioner Claims
- Cape Regional's Maternity Services to End Come September
- N. Wildwood Ordinance Targets E-bikes on Beaches
- Cape May Point House Slated for Demolition
- Police Seek Public’s Help in Theft Investigation
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Wildwood Crest - New poll suggests 64% of Republicans will not vote for Trump if he goes to prison.
- Cape May - And political candidate who supports the Trump fantasy that the election was stolen should not be allowed to run for office. Why? Because there is absolutely no proof, not one shred of evidence, not...
- Cape May - After years of ignoring bicycle law violators, Cape May police are now cracking down. I just saw a guy biking down Beach Avenue get a ticket for going through a red light at Gurney Street, although...
- Wildwood - With no safe bike path in the city of Wildwood after 1:00, I see people riding bikes on the sidewalks of Pacific Ave. all day. I can't tell you how many near misses of bikes almost hitting...
- Wildwood - Time for the Mayor in Wildwood and the commissioner to get to city cleaned up before the re-call starts . Make the police get tough on quality of life and traffic crimes. Make code enforcement do it...