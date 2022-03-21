NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

TOMLIN, PHILLIP SR., 88, of Cape May Court House, March 16, 2022. He served in the US Army National Guard.

To plant a tree in memory of PHILLIP TOMLIN, SR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.