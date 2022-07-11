TOMLIN, HOWARD L.

Howard L. Tomlin, 86, of Dias Creek, NJ passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Born in Cape May Court House, NJ to the late Clarence Jones Tomlin and Katheryn Josephine Briuglia Tomlin, he was a lifetime resident of Dias Creek. He was the third oldest of fourteen brothers and sisters, three stepbrothers, and one stepsister. Howard served in the US Navy from 1954-1958. He worked as a plumber and pipefitter for American Union Local 322. He was a member of Crooked Horn Gunning Club and the Free Masons. He enjoyed gardening, riding on his tractors, hunting, fishing, traveling, and dancing. His greatest joy was spending time with his seven grandchildren: Kelly, Jake, Ryan, Hunter, Colin, Jordan, and Ren. He was their number one fan! He was also willing to help others and could often be found out back in his garage working on something.Howard is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Virginia; children: Jake (Judy) Tomlin and Gregg (Tammy) Tomlin; seven grandchildren and one great granddaughter (Sawyer); several brothers, sisters, and many nieces and nephews.Services will be Monday, July 18, 2022 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Celebration of Life will start at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Howard’s name to a charity of your choice. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
