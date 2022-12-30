TOLLEN, ELIZABETH ANN

Elizabeth Ann Tollen (nee Finn), also known as Betty Ann, Betty, and Liz, of Sea Isle City, NJ and formerly of Springfield, PA, passed away suddenly on Friday evening, December 23rd. She was the daughter of the late Francis and Elizabeth Finn (nee Wright). She is survived by her sons, Addison Tollen and Bryan Tollen (Lindsay), her four grandchildren, Addie, Hannah, Bradley, and Sean, and her siblings, Robert Finn, James Finn (Bonnie), Ronald Finn (Ginny), and Patricia Heim (Jay). She was predeceased by her husband, Addison, and her brothers, Frances and Joseph Finn. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 12:00-2:30 PM Monday, January 2, 2023, at The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000, followed by her Funeral Service at 2:30 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Elizabeth's memory would be greatly appreciated to the American Heart Association, 1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
