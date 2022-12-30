TODD, SUSAN LINN

Susan Linn Todd, 73, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Susan was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to James and Marjorie Zook. She attended Mt. Lebanon High School and graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She taught Home Economics at Middle Township High School for several years.Susan met her husband, Tom, at the Windrift in Avalon, NJ. Tom was running the restaurant and Susan was the first waitress he hired. Soon thereafter, Susan and Tom fell in love and were married. They eventually owned and operated the Windrift restaurant together. Seeking a change from the restaurant life, Susan and Tom decided to buy the Harbor Fabric Shoppe in 1983. For 30 years, Susan welcomed customers and helped them with all their sewing and quilting needs. Once retired from the fabric store, she greeted customers at her daughter’s bakery and became a mentor to the younger employees and a friend to others.Susan loved cooking, baking, and decorating her home for every holiday and season. She always thought of food and hospitality as her love language. She also enjoyed knitting, sewing, and crafting. Susan rarely kept any of her projects, such as hats, scarves, and baby blankets. Instead, in classic Susan-style, she gave them to others to enjoy.Susan is survived by her husband of 48 years, G. Thomas Todd, and her two daughters, Jennifer Todd and Carrie Todd.Susan’s visitation will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Avalon, 3344 Dune Drive, Avalon, NJ on Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 10:00 am to 10:45 am followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital online at www.stjude.org/donate, or via mail to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Alternatively, donations can be made to Tunnels to Towers Foundation online at www.t2t.org/donate, or via mail to 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306. Condolences at radzieta.com

