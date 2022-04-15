TIPPING, JOSEPH V. JR.

Joseph V. Tipping, Jr., passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022. He was born in the Philadelphia area to Joseph Tipping and Ellen Conway Tipping on September 2, 1937. He is survived by his wife, Beth Tipping, his sister, Sheila Leitham, and his brother Richard Tipping. He attended St. John the Baptist High School. After graduation he enlisted in the US Marine Corps. He served his country from 1957 until 1961. Joe enrolled at The Pennsylvania State University and graduated with a degree in Business in 1965. He married his college sweetheart, Elizabeth O’Shea shortly after. Beth and Joe were enthusiastic supporters of Penn State football. They were members of the Nittany Lion Club and entertained many friends tailgating with the Nittany Jitney. Joe worked for Westinghouse Electric Co. in Labor Relations, living in Western Pennsylvania and Austin, Texas. Joe later worked for Waste Management in Contract Negotiations before retiring to Avalon. Joe was a volunteer with the Avalon Fire Police and served on Borough Council and elected as President. He was very active in the Avalon Lions. In his memory, donations may be made to the Avalon Lions, PO Box 365, Avalon, NJ 08202. Interment was held in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, 127 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 11:00 am. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

