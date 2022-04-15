TIPPING, JOSEPH V. JR.

Joseph V. Tipping, Jr., passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022. He was born in the Philadelphia area to Joseph Tipping and Ellen Conway Tipping on September 2, 1937. He is survived by his wife, Beth Tipping, his sister, Sheila Leitham, and his brother Richard Tipping. He attended St. John the Baptist High School. After graduation he enlisted in the US Marine Corps. He served his country from 1957 until 1961. Joe enrolled at The Pennsylvania State University and graduated with a degree in Business in 1965. He married his college sweetheart, Elizabeth O’Shea shortly after. Beth and Joe were enthusiastic supporters of Penn State football. They were members of the Nittany Lion Club and entertained many friends tailgating with the Nittany Jitney. Joe worked for Westinghouse Electric Co. in Labor Relations, living in Western Pennsylvania and Austin, Texas. Joe later worked for Waste Management in Contract Negotiations before retiring to Avalon. Joe was a volunteer with the Avalon Fire Police and served on Borough Council and elected as President. He was very active in the Avalon Lions. In his memory, donations may be made to the Avalon Lions, PO Box 365, Avalon, NJ 08202. Interment was held in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, 127 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 11:00 am. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man Sleeping On Sailboat Washes Up in Avalon
- OC Announces Bike Rules for Boardwalk
- Arrest Made in 1990 Wildwood Cold Case
- Gas Station, Starbucks Slated for Rio Grande Avenue
- UPDATE: County Confirms 4 Cryptosporidium Cases
- 4 New Ventures Coming to Former Morrow’s Nut House Site
- FEMA’s New Flood Insurance Pricing Takes Effect
- Rio Station Under New Management
- Convicted Drug Offender Wins Hearing on Wildwood Vehicle Stop
- After 32 Years, Rosado Appears in Court With New DNA Tying Him to Cold Case
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Court House - Why is NJ going to ban all plastic bags used by grocery stores which are paper thin and can easily be disposed of in fire BUT allow boats by the thounsands to be covered with heavy vinyl that will...
- North Cape May - Re: The homeowner from Deptford commenting on the ride along Rt. 47 to your home in North Cape May that it was nice not seeing Trump and Biden flags on your trip here. Wait until summer when the boat...
- Sea Isle City - Why are there memorial benches all over Sea Isle..? Those who have passed before us can be remembered in cementaries..As we walk the promenade or the business areas and parks we don't have to be...
- Sea Isle City - So the DEP and Sea Isle have fenced off a portion of the TI beach for the summer to protect the nesting area of 3 “ endangered “ bird species. Fines for trespassing in the area can be up to 5,000...
- Town Bank - I got an Idea! Let's re-pave Bayshore road, then tear it up, then let's do it again, then let's dig for manhole covers and block it off again. How about we re-pave Bayshore road again...