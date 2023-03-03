THRAEN, CHRIS ANTHONY

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Chris Anthony Thraen, 84, of Eldora, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at home. He was born on June 5, 1938 in his parents’ home in Harlan, Iowa. Chris attended Harlan High School and barber school prior to joining the United States Coast Guard. Chris served in the United States Coast Guard from 1956 to 1962. He gave many recruits their arrival haircut. He worked for his uncle Lavern as a barber in Omaha, NE until 1965. He had several other jobs until he enlisted in the New Jersey State Police in May of 1966. He completed his training and graduated from the academy on August 26, 1966, and retired with the rank of Sergeant on September 1, 1991.

To plant a tree in memory of CHRIS THRAEN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.