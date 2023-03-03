THRAEN, CHRIS ANTHONY

Windy. A steady rain this evening, with showers continuing overnight. Low near 45F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Chris Anthony Thraen, 84, of Eldora, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at home. He was born on June 5, 1938 in his parents’ home in Harlan, Iowa. Chris attended Harlan High School and barber school prior to joining the United States Coast Guard. Chris served in the United States Coast Guard from 1956 to 1962. He gave many recruits their arrival haircut. He worked for his uncle Lavern as a barber in Omaha, NE until 1965. He had several other jobs until he enlisted in the New Jersey State Police in May of 1966. He completed his training and graduated from the academy on August 26, 1966, and retired with the rank of Sergeant on September 1, 1991.
Chris experienced many things as a State Trooper including serving on the security detail for President Johnson and Soviet Premier Kosygin at Glassboro State College in June of 1967, the Newark riots from July 12 to July 17 in 1967, the Atlantic City Pop Festival from August 1 to August 3 in 1969, and the Asbury Park riots in July of 1970. He then worked as a bailiff and constable from Dennis Township, bailiff and supervised people doing community service for Avalon, and worked at the Avalon recycling center. He was also a Pack Master with the Boy Scouts and served on the Dennis Township Municipal Alliance and the Middle Township After Prom Party Committee for several years. He was a member of The Former Troopers Association, Honorary Life Member of the Green Creek Fire Company, Cape May County Wireless Aircraft Sports Pilots, Bay Shore Sportsman Club, and the Avalon fishing pier.
Chris is survived by his wife Ruth (Ouram) Thraen; his children Edward Arthur Thraen (Michelle), Kathryn Marie (Thraen) Clift, Christine Ann (Thraen) Huckelbridge (Daniel), Theresa Carol (Thraen) Carr, and Jesse Ray Gery (Sandi); his sisters Verlee (Thraen) Henry and Ellen (Thraen) Hayes; his grandchildren Edward Thraen, Jr. (Susan), Amanda Thraen, Christopher Newill (Jennifer), Kiley Newill, Andrew Newill, Sr. (Tiffany), Samantha Newill (Dana), Tyler Newill, Zachary Thraen, Lillian Carr, James Carr, Jr., Alyssa Gery, and Colin Gery; and seventeen great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents Golden (Christensen) and Arthur Thraen, his siblings Corrine (Thraen) Strange and Lamont Thraen; and his grandchildren Trina Newill, Jeremiah Carr, and Kassandra Carr.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ. Viewings will be held on Monday, March 6, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, March 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Cape May Court House. Memorial donations may be made to either the Science Rocks or the Beach Bullseye 4-H Clubs at Cape May County 4-H, 4 Moore Road, DN 703, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 or to the Ronald McDonald House, 550 Mickle Blvd., Camden, NJ 08103. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
