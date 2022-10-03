THOMSON, MARSHA H.

Marsha H. Thomson, 75, of Oklahoma, formerly of Cape May Court House, NJ - passed away September 28, 2022 surrounded by her family. Marsha Thomson lived for her family. A mother of five, married to the love of her life, Bob, for over 54 years, she lived every day with meaning and passion.Whether she was traveling, horseback riding, cooking, or sewing, Marsha did everything in service to those she loved over herself.An award winning horseback rider in her youth, Marsha met Bob when she was just 12 years old while they were working at Hidden Valley Ranch in 1959 in Cold Spring, New Jersey. They married in their 20’s and moved to Oklahoma in 1981 where they raised their children on a horse ranch in Yukon.Marsha loved big family holidays, where she could wow guests with her culinary and hosting prowess. She never missed or passed up on an opportunity to host her family and friends, who she loved with all her heart.She is survived by her husband Bob, five children, nine grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter, dog Quigley and horses Charlie and Dually.Please join us for a celebration of her life. Graveside Service will be Friday, October 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Cold Spring Presbyterian Cemetery, 780 Seashore Road, Cold Spring, NJ 08204. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

