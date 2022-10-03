THOMSON, MARSHA H.

Marsha H. Thomson, 75, of Oklahoma, formerly of Cape May Court House, NJ - passed away September 28, 2022 surrounded by her family. Marsha Thomson lived for her family. A mother of five, married to the love of her life, Bob, for over 54 years, she lived every day with meaning and passion.Whether she was traveling, horseback riding, cooking, or sewing, Marsha did everything in service to those she loved over herself.An award winning horseback rider in her youth, Marsha met Bob when she was just 12 years old while they were working at Hidden Valley Ranch in 1959 in Cold Spring, New Jersey. They married in their 20’s and moved to Oklahoma in 1981 where they raised their children on a horse ranch in Yukon.Marsha loved big family holidays, where she could wow guests with her culinary and hosting prowess. She never missed or passed up on an opportunity to host her family and friends, who she loved with all her heart.She is survived by her husband Bob, five children, nine grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter, dog Quigley and horses Charlie and Dually.Please join us for a celebration of her life. Graveside Service will be Friday, October 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Cold Spring Presbyterian Cemetery, 780 Seashore Road, Cold Spring, NJ 08204. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Tags
Most Popular
Articles
- 2 Dead After Chaotic Weekend in Wildwood
- Driver of BMW Arrested in H2oi Golf Cart Crash
- Wildwood Residents Show Up to Demand Answers, Solutions
- Middle Man with Dementia Found Dead
- Father and Son Duo Charged in Burglary
- Fatal Tuckahoe Road Crash Caused by Alcohol
- Wildwood City Officials Warn the Public Ahead of Official Weekend Car Event
- Hurricane Ian’s Effects Will be Felt in CMCo
- Prosecutor Adds Charges Against H2oi Driver
- Indictments Filed Sept. 27
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Cape May Court House - Had enough of democrats yet? I have since November 3, 1992. Enough with the destruction of America!!!
- Stone Harbor - Fascism is a mass political movement that emphasizes extreme nationalism, militarism, and the supremacy of both the nation and the single, powerful leader over the individual citizen. Be careful of...
- West Wildwood - To the spouter asking homeowners to question how the current administration is spending, I agree. The homeowners should continue to question why we have a full time police department and/or patrol...
- Wildwood - Thanks for the stepped up police presence and ticket writing during the canceled TROG event way to go guys. You were a day late and a dollar short.
- Wildwood - Just wondering if the Wildwood Fire Department holds the old motels to the same standards as my 18 year old condo that is full of smoke detectors and emergency lights and the kitchen fire...