THOMAS, JUDITH W. ("Nanny Feb 15, 2022 23 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THOMAS, JUDITH W. ("Nanny"), 83, of Marmora, February 13, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of JUDITH THOMAS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesRumors Swirl About Unofficial Polar Plunge in Sea Isle Bay3 Middle Seniors Will Add Ivy to ResumesWildwood Police Arrest Man in Sexual Assault of MinorRumbling Felt in CMCo Not Result of Earthquake, According to USGSAvalon Planning Board to Consider Hotel, Restaurant DevelopmentTractor Trailer Crashes Into School Bus, Only Minor InjuriesIndictments Filed Feb. 8Court House Woman, Family Receive Remains of Navy Pilot Shot Down in VietnamSal's Pizza Building Catches FireCrews Quickly Contain Wildwood House Fire VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Wildwood Crest - Seems like one of the newer commissioners is bringing back former Mayor Groon days. Stone Harbor - To the Stone Harbor person who went to Super Bowl in LA ,do you always follow the crowd in what you do. Hopefully you followed the science and got vaccinated. Wildwood Crest - Someone please wake me up. Did I dream it or read it. Ernie Troiano is thinking of running again for office in Wildwood. He lost once, he was impeached once. Give it up. The town seems to be doing... Wildwood Crest - I often buy building materials off shore or in Wildwood. I feel safe about the load in my truck until I reach Wildwood Crest. From Cresse Ave to my house in the south end the load bounces all over... Stone Harbor - The rusting beams under the blue condo look as bad as the rusty beams under the CM County Bridge Commission bridges. Why is this allowed? WE LOVE TO READ SPOUT OFF. The "comments" to... More Spouts Local Sports +5 Middle Township Takes United Division with Anchor Bowl Win Updated Nov 26, 2021 +6 Championship on the Line Between Middle and Lower: Anchor Bowl 2021 Preview Updated Nov 23, 2021 Winning Team Receives Prizes After Bill Liddell Men’s Basketball Tournament Updated Aug 20, 2021 Photo Galleries +3 Arthur Christensen Arthur Christensen +4 Jim DeFrates Jim DeFrates +7 PHOTOS: Stone Harbor Christmas Parade 2021 Photos by Collin Hall PHOTOS: Stone Harbor Christmas Parade 2021 Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald 2-16-2022 e-Edition Cape May County Herald 2-16-2022