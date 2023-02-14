THALL, MAUREEN

Maureen “Moe” ThallVillas, NJApril 20, 1951 -February 13, 2023Peacefully departed this life on February 13, 2023, in her loving home surrounded by her devoted family. Survived by her High School Sweetheart and husband of 49 years Kenneth Thall, loving and dedicated Mother to Son Richard Thall (Fiancé Megan Laffey and son Jack) and Daughter Kristy (Husband Will Sadowniczak), and her loving son Brian Thall (predeceased).Born in Bronx, NY after which she grew up in Carle Place, Long Island and is predeceased by her parents Marie and Jerome Heaney. Maureen was a loving sister to Eugene Heaney (Eileen) and Cathy Heaney. Sister-in-law to Kathleen Thall, predeceased by Jane Smith (Ernie), Tim Thall (Kathi), Peggy Cunningham (Tom), and Patrick Thall (Tina). Fun loving Cousin, Aunt, and best friend to many.Moe was a lifelong resident of North Wildwood where she dedicated 26 years to North Wildwood City Hall. Moe was the Queen of the North Wildwood Flea Market, and it was her passion project, where she donated to multiple local charities over the years.Moe also was dedicated to many customers over the 25 years at the Concord Café in Avalon, NJ. Always a legend, she served friends at the place “Where Good Friends Meet” and she created fond lasting memories and will be fondly remembered by all she served.If anyone knew Moe, she was always positive and loving. It goes without saying, “Mom was the life of the party”. She loved her days at the beach, whether in Long Island or our days at the 2nd street beach in North Wildwood. She was the best at taking care of and donating her time to help others.Furthermore, Moe was kind and had a contagious energy. She was loved by everyone, made all feel welcomed and included.God has a true champion in heaven.The family will be honored to receive guests on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Notre Dame de la Mer Roman Catholic Church “St. Ann’s” 2901 Atlantic Avenue, Wildwood, NJ 08260.Visitation: 10:00AM-11:00AM followed by a Memorial Mass.In lieu of flowers please send donations in memory of the North Wildwood Flea Market ‘Moe Thall’ to Lazarus House Ministries Emergency Food Pantry on Burke & Pacific Avenues Wildwood, NJ 08260.ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Retail Cannabis Store Might Open by May 1
- UPDATE: Homeless Man Found Dead in Rio Grande ID'd
- Stone Harbor Council Fires Administrator
- “The Shore Eat” Brings a Twist on Burgers to Cape May County
- DeLUCA, TIMOTHY
- Indictments Filed Feb. 7
- UPDATE: Wonderland Pier Contests OSHA Fine in Fatal Fall Case
- Lower Will Not Entertain Rent Control
- Dog Days at Wildwood High School
- Stone Harbor’s CRS Score Will Drop April 1
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Seaville - 3 students and a suspect are dead after Michigan State University shooting. Just another day in America. I wonder if a congressman or senators" child was killed at college by a random shooter,...
- Wildwood - Finally someone worth voting for. Go Nikki!
- West Wildwood - To the spouter who said he didn't know we had a bridge attendant. Ahhhh?....how do you think the bridge opens? It doesn't do it by itself! Your probably the source of the trash the poor...
- Court House - Time for all the County restaurants to back down their prices. If they don't, we're going to get more rate raises which will really push us into a long recession. They've kept prices...
- North Wildwood - Thank you to the Spouters of North Cape May to break the seal of being the first of many from CMC to start bashing Philadelphia as soon as the Super Bowl was over. I guess that Cape May Regional...