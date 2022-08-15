NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Roseann B. Termini, B.S., Ed. M., J.D., 69, formerly of Wynnewood, the premier expert in Food and Drug Law for more than 30 years, passed away peacefully at home in the loving presence of her oldest son and daughter on Tuesday.Ms. Termini grew up in Yeadon, PA, and graduated from Yeadon high school in 1971. She earned a B.S from Drexel in 1975; and a Juris Doctor in Law from Temple Law School Class of 1985 (The Night Owls – as the evening students referred to themselves).Ms. Termini had extensive experience in foods, drugs, medical devices, biologics, personal care, dietary supplements, tobacco, and veterinary products regulation. She published comprehensive updated editions in print and subject-specific E-books of Food and Drug Law: Federal Regulation of Drugs, Biologics, Medical Devices, Foods, Dietary Supplements, Personal Care, Veterinary and Tobacco Products because of evolving law, novel cases, and updated regulations. A full E-book mirrors the print as well as 12 separate stand-alone E-books. Professional considerations, ethical issues, enforcement, criminal corporate liability, and politics are incorporated.See: https://fortipublications.com/Ms. Termini initiated the inaugural online food and drug law courses at Widener University, Delaware School of Law, and direct-to-consumer promotion at St. Joseph's University executive degree program. Other expertise includes Johns Hopkins, the University of Georgia, Drexel and Temple Universities, and Dickinson Law School.Ms. Termini was a featured speaker at international and national conferences and webinars, including the Central Atlantic Association of Food and Drug Law Officials, the Pennsylvania Bar Institute (PBI), FDA News, the Food and Drug Law Institute, and the Society of Cosmetic Chemists. She was selected to present at the Center for Ethics and Rule of Law Opioid Conference, was the sole speaker at a national opioid webinar, and has been interviewed about this crisis. She also taught Food and Drug Law, primarily online, and values insights from her students.Ms. Termini was actively involved in several professional associations' committees for several years, including her service as Chair of a Food and Drug Law Institute Committee. Her appointments include Chair of the Pennsylvania Bar Association Health Law Committee, Vice Chair of the Disability Rights Committee, Vice Chair Phi Alpha Delta Chapter, and the St. Thomas More Law Society Board. She served on the President's Council at Immaculata University, was Vice Chancellor of the Justinian Association, and is a member of the Central Atlantic Association of Food and Drug Law Officials. Ms. Termini was admitted to the Bar of the United States Supreme Court.She adored tap and jazz dancing, loved music, and kept very active with 5-mile, half-marathon, and full marathon running, as well as swimming and walking with her dogs daily, along with the million and one errands she chose to run.She was a great mother who gave her three adopted children the building blocks to succeed. As her oldest son, the effort was challenging, physically and emotionally, and at times, it seemed impossible. However, the reward of becoming the son she envisioned will remain dear to me and be the driving force to help me make a positive change in the world, emulating the change she brought.In addition to her son Stanimir (Stan) Termini, Ms. Termini is survived by son Jonathan Son Min Termini, daughter Rosaria Maria Termini, and two collies, Ebby and Crozie.A Funeral Mass will be said at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 3rd in Cape May, with a virtual funeral live streamed.See http://memoriesofroseanntermini.com/ for more details.Donations in her honor can be made to:· Tristate Collie Club(https://tristatecollierescue.org/donate/,· Sisters of the Good Shepherd National Advocacy Center(https://GSAdvocacy.org, Mail contributions to504 Hexton Hill Road. Silver Spring, MD 20904)· Marianist Family Retreat Center(https://capemaymarianists.org, Mail contributions to PO Box 488, Cape May Point, NJ 08212)Family, Friends, and Colleagues may post memories of Roseann Termini on the Website http://memoriesofroseanntermini.com/. I exclusively know her as my mother, but we want to know what she meant to you.

