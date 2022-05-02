TAYLOR, ROBERT L.

Robert L. Taylor, 74, of Dennis Township, NJ, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022 surrounded by his family. Born in North Wildwood to the late Louis E. and Elizabeth Zuccato Taylor, Sr, he was a lifetime resident of Cape May County. He grew up in Stone Harbor and spent many summers waterskiing in the back bays and working at his family’s restaurant, Taylor’s Dairy Freeze.Bob attended Stone Harbor public school and graduated from Middle Township High School where “Bullet Bob” ran track and played football. He attended James Madison University where he was a founding member and the first President of the Eta Kappa Chapter of Theta Chi Fraternity. He served in the US Army from 1969 to 1971 when he was honorably discharged as Specialist 5th Class; E-5. He then attended and graduated from Washington and Lee University School of Law with a Juris Doctorate and was admitted to the bar in 1974.Bob practiced law in Stone Harbor, NJ for over 40 years and served as the Municipal Prosecutor in Middle, West Cape May and Lower Township. He was also a Municipal Attorney for Middle Township as well as West Cape May. Bob served as Municipal Court Judge for both Middle and Lower Township. He was a member of the New Jersey State Bar Association, President of the Cape May County Bar Association and Democratic Chairman for Cape May County. Bob was a Charter Member for the Stone Harbor Rescue Squad where he volunteered his legal services. He was a Member of St. Brendan the Navigator Parish, St. Paul’s Church and member of the American Legion Post 331, Stone Harbor.After closing his private practice, Bob then became the Cape May County Prosecutor and served his community as Prosecutor from 2004-2017 when he retired. He created the Special Operations and Planning Section (SWAT) for Cape May County. As the Prosecutor, Bob spearheaded an annual bullying/domestic violence prevention conference, which was attended by law enforcement, educators and parents. Other areas that Bob felt were important were Cape Assist, Hope One and Pills to Heroin programs to educate the community.Bob enjoyed golfing, reading, fishing, boating, playing pool, skiing, the beach and most of all, his family.Bob is survived by his wife, Lisa J. Taylor, his daughters, Tracy (Travis) Hague, Jennifer (Frank) Germanio, Kathryn (Mark) Thornton, Robyn (Drew) Taylor and Jenni (George) Luteri, his sister, Nancy (Daniel) Taylor-Lloyd: his grandchildren, Thomas Germanio, Emily Hague, Allison Hague, Gianna Torres and Anthony Brannon and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Louis (Butch) Taylor Jr (Carolyn).Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Brendan the Navigator Parish, St. Paul’s Church, 99th Street and Third Avenue, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247; where visitation will be from 10:00-11:45 a.m. and services will begin at 12:00 noon. Interment will be in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, Cape May Court House. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to Cape Assist, 3819 New Jersey Avenue, Wildwood, NJ 08260 or Family Promise, 505 Town Bank Road, North Cape May, NJ 08204. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- ABC’s 'The Bachelorette' Films on Wildwood Boardwalk
- UPDATE: Fiery Crash Kills Driver
- 2 Alarm Wildwood Fire Spreads to 4 Properties
- OC Recycling Collection to Stop May 2
- Lower Elementary School Board Addresses NJ’s Sex Ed Policy
- 3 Teens Rescued in Wildwood Crest
- Indictments Filed April 26
- Colmar True Value Hardware in North Cape May Has Grand Opening April 27
- Wildwood’s Ocean Avenue to Undergo Lane Reduction
- Delaware Fugitives Caught in North Wildwood
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Middle Township - Making a statement such as Defund the police just shows how Extreme the left is in this government, excuse me censorship. How about retrain the police and remind them we are all people from all walks...
- Cape May - We are the wealthiest and most techno-savvy nation in the world. It should be a snap for us to run a free and fair, democratic election. In a democracy all citizens have a right to vote, should be...
- North Cape May - Just as reminder to drivers. The weather is gettin nicer and "Motorcycles Are Everywhere". "Look Twice and Save a Life". Thank you.
- Cape May - Spout off has become a useless exercise. Angry, blind, deaf zealots, self-important know-it-alls on both sides of the political and ideological spectrum. No one wants to discuss. Being snide,...
- Wildwood - Wildwood is getting all this grant money ! Great …. Why are the taxes so high??????