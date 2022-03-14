NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SYNDER, JACK LEE, 76, of Ocean City, February 22, 2022. He served in Vietnam as a Sergeant in the US Marine Corps.

