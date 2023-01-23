SYE, DAVID, 88, of Jan 23, 2023 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SYE, DAVID, 88, of Ocean City, January 15, 2023. He served in the US Army. And he was a member of the Ocean City Baptist Church. To plant a tree in memory of DAVID SYE, 88 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Armed Forces Christianity Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesPa. Woman Charged in Parents’ Murder Has Ties to Sea Isle CityOcean City Takes New Steps to Target Rowdy JuvenilesN. Cape May Man, Woman Face Additional Drug ChargesStone Harbor to Hire Consultant Due to Expected Drop in CRS ScoreMiddle Honors 3 Retiring EmployeesRoute 9 Closed Briefly While Police Respond to Suicidal ManCM Approves Six Ornamental Arches on PromenadeJudge Denies Motion to Dismiss Lawsuit Against BreweryDead Whales Heat Up Controversy Over Offshore WindGov. Murphy Highlights Expanded Eligibility for NJ FamilyCare Health Care Coverage VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. North Cape May - All you complainers about high gas prices….how have you tried to affect change? In the 1970’s, after the feds changed speed limits to 55mph, an oil glut was created. It’s all about supply and demand... North Cape May - In answer to the spout about Townbank Road and students getting close to the road, if a teacher tries to correct a student’s dangerous behavior, will the parents of the offending students appreciate... North Wildwood - To the spouter who continually asks for a non-political spout-off.....why don't you just not read the spouts you don't like? Is someone forcing you to read them? I never understand why... Wildwood - The federal government is coming up on the debt ceiling even with record revenue from taxes ,fees and fines why is this ? Does the government spend to much well yes, should the government cut... Townbank - Fix the darn beach paths , where does our tax money go !!!!! More Spouts Local Sports In Avalon, Tennis Community Pushes Back Against Losing Courts to Pickleball Dec 18, 2022 +2 Wildwood Crest Recreation August 2022 Basketball League Results Aug 14, 2022 Bills Passed to Target Predatory Financial Practices Aug 8, 2022 Photo Galleries +3 PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May Christopher South PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May +3 PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service By Collin Hall PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service +5 PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Herald Staff PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald 1-18-2023 e-Edition Cape May County Herald 1-18-2023