SUNDSTROM, SARAH A.

Sarah A. Sundstrom (nee O’Donnell), 91 Sally as she was known, departed this world to be with the Lord on August 1, 2022. Formerly of Cape May, NJ, she moved to Lakeland, FL, two years ago to live with her daughter, Sarah Harvey. Born in Philadelphia on February 28, 1931, the family summered in Cape May and eventually moved there permanently. Her late husband, Harry, opened a plumbing business, Sundstrom Plumbing & Heating, there and Sally worked at Kahn’s Ugly Mug Tavern for many years and later a ticket taker at the Beach Theater. An avid reader, she began working at the CMC Library, a job that she loved so much that after retiring, she volunteered at the annual book sale. Her co-workers and patrons at the library loved her. Sally also enjoyed cooking for her family, and family get togethers. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry and grandson, William Miller Jr. She is survived by her children, Mary “Bunny” (Rick) Rixey of Cape May Court House, Sarah Harvey of Lakeland FL, Patricia Griesbach of Winter Haven, FL, Harry Sundstrom (Debbie) of Cape May and Holly Lowry (George) of Cape May Court House; 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Sally will be buried alongside her husband in Cold Spring Cemetery, Lower Township, NJ with graveside services at 11am on Friday, August 19, 2022. A celebration of life will be held afterwards at the Bellevue Tavern, Cape May Court House, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cape May County Library. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences:spilkerfuneralhome.com

