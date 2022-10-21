SULLIVAN, ROSE C.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Rose C. Sullivan, 92, of Wildwood, NJ passed away October 20, 2022. She was born in Camden to the late Pasquale and Mary Bisanti. Rose formerly lived in Pennsauken, NJ and summered in Cape May County since the 1950’s. Rose loved playing Bingo, going to the casinos, and her former Canasta club the “Roadrunners”. She was predeceased by her husband James E. Sullivan in 1993 and is also predeceased by siblings John and Dolores Bisanti, and grandson Jay Ricciardi.Rose is survived by her children: James (Vicky) Sullivan, Linda Quinn, and Maryann (Ray) Riccardi; grandchildren: Danielle, Ashley, Raymond, Victoria, Lauren, Kyle, and Chelsea; and great grandchildren: Hunter, Hayden, Heath, Colton, Conor, Nash, and Finley.Funeral services will be Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Service will start at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rose’s name to the Alzheimer's Association, 25 Dolphin Avenue, Northfield, NJ 08225. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.