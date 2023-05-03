Bruce A. Sucorowski, 78, Villas NJ, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, May 2 at North Cape Center. Born October 11, 1944 in Hackensack NJ, he was the son of the late Edward and Genevieve Sucorowski. Prior to living in the Villas, he and his wife Janet resided in Garfield NJ. He was employed as a General Manager for Manopco. He had a passion for gardening. In his younger years he played softball. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Barry Sucorowski. He will be forever missed by his wife of 55 years Janet; son Darren husband of Lynn; grandchildren Zachary and Brenna; sisters Sharon Patula, Sandra Thompson, Sheila Lahr and Annette Henry; and several nieces and nephews. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Evoy Funeral Home 3218 Bayshore Road has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave a condolence for Bruce’s family, Please visit EvoyFuneralHome.com.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ocean City Condo Deemed Unsafe by State
- After Years of Delays, Route 47 Super Wawa Creeps Closer to Construction
- Wildwood Prepares for Pop-Up Beach Party Despite Cancellation
- Wildwood Woman Finds Half-Sister Through 23andMe
- DEP Moves for Court to Dismiss N. Wildwood’s $21M Counterclaim
- 4 Family Members Charged with Witness Tampering in 5th Family Member’s Attempted Murder Case
- What Happened with the Front Yard Shed in Wildwood Crest?
- South Jersey Gas Customers to Receive Approximately $17.3M in First Round of Bill Credits
- Lower Man Arrested on Child Porn Charge
- Indictments Filed April 25
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Stone Harbor - Interest rates were hiked again to approx 5.25 from 0 just a year ago. We will never get this solved unless we get the energy sector under control and start pumping/drilling etc. I Guess it turns...
- SIC - Looks like someone is reading spout off. Yep council members drug the administration to a meet and greet at the chamber of commerce meeting where he spoke of the back pack ban on the promenade and...
- West Wildwood - Imagine what the ocean reclaiming a couple blocks of NW would do to property values on our little island?
- Dennis Township - Concerning the page one artist's rendering of the planned gas station in Dennisville. FYI, Wawa claims that it is in fact NOT a gas station. I wonder what it is?
- Cape May - With all the construction on the main roads into and out of Cape May, making it impossible to enter some businesses , you would think the contractors would be required to submit a traffic plan for...