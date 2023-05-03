NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Bruce A. Sucorowski, 78, Villas NJ, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, May 2 at North Cape Center. Born October 11, 1944 in Hackensack NJ, he was the son of the late Edward and Genevieve Sucorowski. Prior to living in the Villas, he and his wife Janet resided in Garfield NJ. He was employed as a General Manager for Manopco. He had a passion for gardening. In his younger years he played softball. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Barry Sucorowski. He will be forever missed by his wife of 55 years Janet; son Darren husband of Lynn; grandchildren Zachary and Brenna; sisters Sharon Patula, Sandra Thompson, Sheila Lahr and Annette Henry; and several nieces and nephews. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Evoy Funeral Home 3218 Bayshore Road has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave a condolence for Bruce’s family, Please visit EvoyFuneralHome.com.

