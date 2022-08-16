STURGIS, CURTIS TEROYE, 75 Aug 16, 2022 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save STURGIS, CURTIS TEROYE, 75, of Cape May, August 5, 2022. He worked as a chef at Uncle Bill's Pancake House. To plant a tree in memory of CURTIS STURGIS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesNeighbors Continue Complaints Against Deauville Inn1 Airlifted, Multiple Injuries in Dennis CrashIndictments Filed Aug. 9Avalon Approves Boutique Hotels for Business DistrictAnne Heche, Actress With CMCo Roots, Dies After Car CrashSea Isle to Crack Down on Juvenile MisbehaviorTax-free Back-to-school Shopping Begins Aug. 27N. Wildwood to Explore ‘Legal Options’ to Replenish BeachesWildwood Boardwalk Repairs to Continue Through Fall 2022 and Beyond‘Free Little Art Gallery’ Brings Smiles in Town Bank VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. The Wildwoods. - I was almost in a car accident In North Wildwood crossing Delaware Ave. Some of these vehicles make it hard to see traffic forcing us to drive almost to the e center of the road to look for crossing... North Cape May - For every detestable thing he did to small businesses in Atlantic City, to his predatory behavior toward women over the years (which he bragged about), to his lies and deciet to manipulate millions... Lower - Seems Most Democrats think the inflation reduction act will actually reduce inflation, but the Congressional Budget Office predicts that it will raise inflation. The CBO has been doing this for a... Upper - Here’s my spout and thought for the day. If president Trump actually did all the things he's accused of doing he could run as a Democrat. Wildwood Crest - Thanking GOD for a wonderful summer. Great weather for the beach and little COVID around. More Spouts Local Sports +2 Wildwood Crest Recreation August 2022 Basketball League Results Aug 14, 2022 Bills Passed to Target Predatory Financial Practices Aug 8, 2022 Wildwood Crest Recreation Summer Basketball League Results Aug 8, 2022 Photo Galleries +3 PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service By Collin Hall PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service +5 PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Herald Staff PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood +12 Photos from Wildwood Catholic's 2022 Prom Photos from Wildwood Catholic's 2022 Prom Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald