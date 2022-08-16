NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

STURGIS, CURTIS TEROYE, 75, of Cape May, August 5, 2022. He worked as a chef at Uncle Bill's Pancake House.

