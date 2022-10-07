Walter Studer, born Feb. 27, 1938 passed away October 5, 2022. 84 years, for those who don’t want to do the math.Walter “Big W” was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He was best remembered for his larger-than life personality, that made everyone feel special and certainly made them laugh. He was a man of strong faith who made relationships & memories; the two most important aspects of his life.He attended Hubbard High School and graduated from Ohio University in 1960. He taught business and math for several years before spending 30 years in the trucking industry.Walter is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Rose Studer of Hubbard, OH. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Janice Studer; 5 children and their spouses and 13 grandchildren. His children in descending order of age: Chip & Rebekah Studer, Brent & Jen Studer, Rick & Kristen Studer, Deb & Mike Rauscher, and Daniel & Brooke Studer. His 13 Grandchildren in descending order: Kelsey Studer Murphy & Patrick Murphy, Jack Studer, Ellen Studer, Eric Studer, Caroline Studer, Kate Studer, Emma Rauscher, Peter Rauscher, Annie Studer, Megan Rauscher, Frances Studer, Jameson Studer, and Chase Studer. Walter is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Doris Studer, and his sister and brother-in-law, Lynne and Mike Mashiska.A vistation with the family will be held Monday, October 10th from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at the Peppler Funeral Home, 114 S. Main St., Allentown, NJ. A Memorial Mass will be held 10am on Tuesday, October 11th at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, 1282 Yardville-Allentown Rd. Allentown. Immediately following Mass, the family will be hosting a luncheon in the church cafeteria downstairs. All are welcome and encouraged to join us in sharing stories and memories of a man who was much loved.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Judes Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org
