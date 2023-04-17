STRANG III, ANDREW M.

Andrew M. Strang, III (“Bob”), 78, of Cape May passed away peacefully at home on April 7, 2023. Bob proudly served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1965.
After his time in the Army, Bob spent time traveling and taking in the beautiful cultures and scenery of the United States, playing tennis and coaching basketball along the way. Finally settling in Cape May, Bob worked for Viking Yachts helping assemble world class boats. After his time at Viking, he moved on to Wildwood Country Club. A job he loved, Bob got to spend early mornings on the golf course. When the opportunity to serve as President of the VFW came around Bob leapt at the chance to serve his fellow veterans. Taking great pride in his duty, Bob poured himself into his new position.
We will remember Bob through his quick wit, handyman talents, perfectly pressed clothes, and ability to bring laughter to any situation. Bob loved golf and tennis, spending hours on the course and courts perfecting his swing and backhand. Country music stations dominated the car radio so Bob could sing along to his favorite old songs. A talented dancer, Bob was always on the dance floor at weddings and celebrations.
Bob lived every day like his last, drinking in every drop of enjoyment and laughter he could. And, if you’re heading to college or on vacation, don’t forget to bring him back a t-shirt or baseball hat!
He is predeceased by his sister, Elizabeth. Bob is dearly missed and forever loved by his family which includes his son, Justin Strang; two sisters, Rita Moraldo and Cathy Skilton; two brothers, Tom (and Lillian) Strang and Frank (and Kelly) Strang; longtime companion, Ina Marie Brown; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Bob’s graveside ceremony will be held privately in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Friends are invited to his memorial gathering on Friday, May 12th from 12:30pm to 4:00pm at the VFW, 419 Congress St., Cape May.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to be sent to the VFW, 419 Congress St., Cape May. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com