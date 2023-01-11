NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

STOUT, PATRICIA E., 80, of Cape May Court House, January 8, 2023. She was a member of the Cape May Court House Seventh-day Adventist Church.

