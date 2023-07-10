STILES, BARBARA ANN Jul 10, 2023 Jul 10, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save STILES, BARBARA ANN9/16/1934 to 6/19/2023Barbara Ann Urbach Stiles, 88, of Waynesville, died onMonday, June 19, 2023, at her residence. She wasborn on September 16, 1934, in Flushing, NY, toEdward and Ida Mae Urbach. Barbara grew up inCape May Court House, NJ, where she met FrancisTomlin Stiles. She trained as a nurse at PhiladelphiaGeneral Hospital and the couple were married in1955 in Forida during Fran’s service in the navy,Later they served in Fran’s pastorates in NJ, NY, NH,PA, CA, FL and MO. Barbara was a woman ofstrong faith, an enthusiastic supporter of missions, anda Pioneer Girl leader. She also worked as a nurse in many locations. She had the gift of friendship andcould talk to anyone. She loved to learn, read, andtravel, especially by Amtrak train.Preceded in death by her parents and sister, Jean,Barbara is survived by her husband, Fran, threedaughters, Barbara (John Kwasny), Miriam (John Mindeman),and Jenny (Chuck McGinnis), and one son,Timothy (Lorena), along with eight grandchildrenand six great grandchildren. Funeral services will beheld at 11 am Monday, June 26, 2023 at Faith BaptistChurch of Waynesville, MO. Memorial contributionsmay be made to the MissouriBaptist Children’s Home c/o Memorial Chapelsand Crematory of Waynesville/St. Robert. To plant a tree in memory of BARBARA STILES as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion Hospitals Architecture Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesUPDATE: Fire Claims Woman's Life in North WildwoodUPDATE: Power Restored in Wildwoods Using Temporary SystemsUPDATE: Police ID Body Recovered by State Marine UnitStudent Vandals Paid Restitution to Get DiplomasWildwood Apartment Fire Displaces 24 Residents2 Female Greater Rhea Arrive at the Cape May County ZooVillas Man Accused of Strangling Former GirlfriendStone Harbor’s $1.6M COAH Property UnrentableCrest Condos Need Mercantile License; Various Fees IncreasedTip Leads to Another Arrest for Child Porn VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stone Harbor - When installing the ParkMobile app you have to give them a lot of private data permissions. Why should people have to give a third party access to their whole phone contact list just to park their... Cape May County - Forget about being "woke" this is something more serious & scary for us as Americans. We need to wake up. Our politicians are signing on with the United Nations for "Our Common... Wildwood - The lifeguard at Andrews ave is fantastic. Thank you WBP. Wbp Wildwood - Break out the participation trophies this race season this isn't our summer to win much. North Cape May - To my neighbors in North Cape May. You do realize how foolish we looked over the 4th of July, with all of those Trump flags flying? Right? American flags only from now on, please. More Spouts Local Sports +8 Red Bull Athletes Come to Wildwood for 1st Time May 9, 2023 2 LCMR Wrestlers Honored for Outstanding Season, Career Mar 21, 2023 +2 Local Powerboat Racer Recognized for Lifelong Achievements Feb 16, 2023 Photo Galleries +8 PHOTOS: Barefoot Country Music Festival Returns to Wildwood PHOTOS: Barefoot Country Music Festival Returns to Wildwood +5 PHOTOS: CMCo Memorial Day Ceremony From Cape May County PHOTOS: CMCo Memorial Day Ceremony +10 PHOTOS: Coast Guard Community Festival Returns After Hiatus By Al Campbell PHOTOS: Coast Guard Community Festival Returns After Hiatus Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald