NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Robert George SterlingDecember 26, 1940–February 12, 2023On Sunday, February 12, 2023, Robert “Rob” George Sterling, devoted sailor and father of three, passed away at age eighty-two years old. An avid lover of the beach and water, Rob had an unquenchable thirst for sailing his Hobie 16 at Stone Harbor Beach and living life to the fullest outside in nature. He competed for team USA in the First Hobie 16 World Championship in 1976 and continued following his passion and winning sailing awards throughout his lifetime. When he wasn’t on the water, you might have seen him riding his bike along the Wildwood boardwalk or walking the beach. Many locals may also remember him from the former Sterling’s Marina on Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest, where locals and ‘shoobies’ would come together to rent jet skis and ski boats for some summer fun. Rob had a true passion for the arts—he loved to paint, create pottery, and make wood carvings; several businesses throughout South Jersey still hang his hand-carved signs to this day.Rob is best known for his natural talents, generous spirit, kindness, humility, and crafty humor. Robert is survived and forever cherished by his three children, Roberta (Giancarlo), Georgette (Andrew), and Christopher (Daniela), his five grandchildren, Jessica (Anthony), Carley (Justin), Justine (Andy), Dominic (Pu’u), and Grayson, and great-grandchildren, Giovanni, Lorenzo, and Ember, along with his dear friends and sailing family. Rob wished to spend eternity among the seas, so his ashes will be spread at the beach at a later date. His legacy will carry on forever, reminding us all that life is meant to be lived—love, laugh, and make time for the things that light you up!

To plant a tree in memory of ROBERT STERLING as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.