Anita Stenger (née Wiedman) born December 31st 1945 in Hempstead, New York passed away suddenly on June 17, 2022. Anita is survived by her husband of 52 years (Joseph) of Avalon, NJ, her brother Frank Wiedman (Lynn), her daughter Tracie Venable (Mike), her sons Josh (Theresa) and Jason (Lisa) and her adoring grandchildren Paige, Reese, Cole, Colin, Mackenzie and Kate, as well as many nieces and nephews. Anita graduated from Hofstra University with a degree in math, she loved solving problems, whether it be puzzles, managing projects, budgets or events. Anita and Joe moved often in the early years of their marriage for Joe’s work, ultimately settling in Tabernacle, NJ where she worked for many years for Commerce Bank in their Human Resources department. She was a lifelong volunteer helping others including meeting with hospice patients, acting as the PTA Treasurer and sitting on the board and being an active member of the Parents Club at Bishop Eustace, where all her children attended high school. She was recognized as their “Mother of the Year” in 1997 for all her efforts. Joe and Anita made their second home in Avalon, NJ where Anita continued to work as a Facilities Manager for St. Brendan the Navigator, Maris Stella and St. Paul Catholic Churches. Anita was an avid baker, gardener helping to serve on the Avalon Garden Club for many years, but her most favorite thing was being Grammy and having all her kids and grandkids on the back deck listening to The Beach Boys while they enjoyed her cooking. Friends and family are invited to a visitation at 10am followed by mass at 11am at Maris Stella Church, 252-50th Street in Avalon, NJ on Friday, June 24th. Burial will be for immediate family while all family and friends are invited back to the Stenger residence following the mass for a luncheon. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Avalon Woman Killed in Crash
- PHOTOS: Fire at the Windward Motel
- Welding Accident Sets Windward Motel Ablaze
- W. Cape May Weed Dispensary Eyes April 20, 2023, Opening
- Dennis Supports ‘No Passing Zone’ on Route 83
- Local Trash Collection Business to Close
- UPDATE: Delaware Man Who Died During Triathlon ID’d
- Skunk Tests Positive for Rabies, Residents Urged to Vaccinate Pets
- May 2022 Arrests in Cape May County
- Sea Isle Mayor Warns of Consequences for Disruptive Youth
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- CAPE MAY - I get that the ferry doesn't run the restaurant anymore (and you can taste the improvement) but can't they keep the concerts? Seems like its less of a community event and more of a...
- Stone Harbor - Mark Twain quote,” if you don’t read the newspaper you are uninformed and if you do read them you are misinformed.” Sort of like the media of today! But the Herald has the moderator to sort it out...
- Wildwood - I don't see what all of the hoopla is all about for a 4 day work week. For years many companies in the good ole US of A have been working 4/10's or 4/9's and a 4.
- Cape May Court House - It's sad that hardly one person in a confined school for an Upper Township eighth grade graduation could wear a mask! THINK PEOPLE!!! COVID IS REAL!
- Cape May - We don’t need the MODERATOR or any newscaster on TV to give their opinions or advice.