Anita Stenger (née Wiedman) born December 31st 1945 in Hempstead, New York passed away suddenly on June 17, 2022. Anita is survived by her husband of 52 years (Joseph) of Avalon, NJ, her brother Frank Wiedman (Lynn), her daughter Tracie Venable (Mike), her sons Josh (Theresa) and Jason (Lisa) and her adoring grandchildren Paige, Reese, Cole, Colin, Mackenzie and Kate, as well as many nieces and nephews. Anita graduated from Hofstra University with a degree in math, she loved solving problems, whether it be puzzles, managing projects, budgets or events. Anita and Joe moved often in the early years of their marriage for Joe’s work, ultimately settling in Tabernacle, NJ where she worked for many years for Commerce Bank in their Human Resources department. She was a lifelong volunteer helping others including meeting with hospice patients, acting as the PTA Treasurer and sitting on the board and being an active member of the Parents Club at Bishop Eustace, where all her children attended high school. She was recognized as their “Mother of the Year” in 1997 for all her efforts. Joe and Anita made their second home in Avalon, NJ where Anita continued to work as a Facilities Manager for St. Brendan the Navigator, Maris Stella and St. Paul Catholic Churches. Anita was an avid baker, gardener helping to serve on the Avalon Garden Club for many years, but her most favorite thing was being Grammy and having all her kids and grandkids on the back deck listening to The Beach Boys while they enjoyed her cooking. Friends and family are invited to a visitation at 10am followed by mass at 11am at Maris Stella Church, 252-50th Street in Avalon, NJ on Friday, June 24th. Burial will be for immediate family while all family and friends are invited back to the Stenger residence following the mass for a luncheon. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

