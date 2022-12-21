NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

STEINBERG, JACK PHILIP, 89, of Sea Isle City,December 19, 2022. He was a Navy veteran. And he was a member of the VFW.

