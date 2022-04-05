STEFFEN, KATHLEEN BARGER

Kathleen (Liebers) Barger Steffen passed away peacefully in her sleep at Autumn Lakes Healthcare in Ocean View, NJ on January 22, 2022 at the age of 74. She was the only child of Catherine and Paul Liebers. Born April 17, 1947 in St. Henry's Parish in Philadelphia. Kathleen graduated with honors from Little Flower Girls High School, class of 1965. After graduation she worked for General Electric. In 2014 she retired after 18 years with the City of Philadelphia as an Executive Secretary. Writing and staying in touch with her many lifelong friends and cousins was a favorite thing for her to do. She was full of joy and love and shared both with all who knew her. Kathleen was a member of the Elks, and the VFW Auxiliary. Kathleen is survived by: her spouse of 25 happy years Gene Steffen and daughter Kathleen M. Fereri and grandchildren Shane Fereri and Bridget Fereri as well as many cousins: Patricia A. Foell, Theresa Gilbert, Thomas Foell, Patricia M. Foell, (1) Joseph F. Foell, Linda Foell, Robert Foell, Stephen Foell, Dorothy Thomas, Michael Foell, (2) Joseph F. Foell, Kathleen Sanford, Stephen Liebers, Susan Liebers, Donald Liebers and James Foell (deceased). Kathleen will be lovingly remembered by all who knew and loved her. She is sure to be watching over all of us. She is being remembered with a private memorial service. Donations can be made in Kathleen's name to: Little Flower High School, 1000 W. Lycoming St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.www.evoyfuneralhome.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Marmora Man Killed in Tuckahoe Road Crash
- Lower Police Officers Forfeit Employment, Enter PTI
- Board Rejects Wawa Construction in Dennis
- Bayshore Road to Close for About 2 Weeks
- Route 9 Closed for Hours After Car Rolls
- Man Who Killed N. Wildwood Toddler Released Early
- Pocket Liquor License Changes Hands in Avalon
- Cape May Officials Frustrated by Old Railroad Tracks
- Indictments Filed March 29
- Jetty Motel Owners Go to Court Against Cape May
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Fishing Creek - "Spring will soon be gone .....Summers comin on"". RIP Mr. Riderlli( aka Bobby Rydell)
- Middle - Thank you Commissioner Morey for successfully addressing the needs of the community on Stone Harbor Boulevard. Much appreciated!
- Dennis Township - As a republican, I am shocked and dismayed at the state of our township. We usually deride once beautiful cities like Seattle and San Fransisco, who have fallen into a state of disrepair and blight...
- Wildwood Crest - Republicans opposed Social Security in 1935; Medicare in 1965; the ACA in 2010 and COVID Relief from 2020-2022. That's who they are.These life-saving pillars of American health and financial...
- Lower Township - How can the White House be confident that Hunter Biden committed no crimes if, as President Biden has stated several times, he had no involvement in Hunters business dealings , and never discussed...