STEFFEN, KATHLEEN BARGER

Kathleen (Liebers) Barger Steffen passed away peacefully in her sleep at Autumn Lakes Healthcare in Ocean View, NJ on January 22, 2022 at the age of 74. She was the only child of Catherine and Paul Liebers. Born April 17, 1947 in St. Henry's Parish in Philadelphia. Kathleen graduated with honors from Little Flower Girls High School, class of 1965. After graduation she worked for General Electric. In 2014 she retired after 18 years with the City of Philadelphia as an Executive Secretary. Writing and staying in touch with her many lifelong friends and cousins was a favorite thing for her to do. She was full of joy and love and shared both with all who knew her. Kathleen was a member of the Elks, and the VFW Auxiliary. Kathleen is survived by: her spouse of 25 happy years Gene Steffen and daughter Kathleen M. Fereri and grandchildren Shane Fereri and Bridget Fereri as well as many cousins: Patricia A. Foell, Theresa Gilbert, Thomas Foell, Patricia M. Foell, (1) Joseph F. Foell, Linda Foell, Robert Foell, Stephen Foell, Dorothy Thomas, Michael Foell, (2) Joseph F. Foell, Kathleen Sanford, Stephen Liebers, Susan Liebers, Donald Liebers and James Foell (deceased). Kathleen will be lovingly remembered by all who knew and loved her. She is sure to be watching over all of us. She is being remembered with a private memorial service. Donations can be made in Kathleen's name to: Little Flower High School, 1000 W. Lycoming St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.www.evoyfuneralhome.com

