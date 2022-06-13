STEARNE, MARY G.

Mary G Stearne, 84 of Sea Isle City, NJ and formerly of Bellmawr, NJ passed away on June 10th 2022.Mary was born on July 3rd, 1937 in Philadelphia, PA to William Gregorio and Elizabeth Crowley Gregorio and raised in the Germantown section of the city with her brothers, Bill, David and Peter and sister Jane. She was a proud graduate of Little Flower High School and loved her wonderful times with her shore friends, as a teenager at her family’s summer home in Sea Isle City.On May 10th, 1958 Mary Gregorio married William Stearne, also from Germantown and created quite a life together! They settled in a new home in Bellmawr and raised their 9 children between there and summers in Sea Isle. Bill was in publishing and he and Mary opened a local bookstore, ‘Book World’ together in Bellmawr, which Mary ran for several years, with kids hanging out and pitching in as we got older.There were school activities and class trips, with Mary always being a homeroom mother, den mother and constant participant, having that many kids! Later, when her children were grown, Mary was in Sea Isle more and worked at Hoy’s, as well as being a very active member of her beloved Sea Isle City Historical Society.But her very favorite thing was spending her time at her 34th St beach house, surrounded by children...and especially her grandchildren, every summer. The big annual birthday celebration on July 3rd was always a red white & blue theme with everyone gathered.In later years it was organized into a flash mob musical show by Kyla and the rest of Mary’s grandchildren and great grandchildren!The last few years as Mary was less able, she had constant around the clock care by her devoted sons...with her daughters helping out...and was able to live out her days at home, in Sea Isle, surrounded by love.Mary Gregorio Stearne is survived by daughters Mary Steen (Peter Manno) Susan Stearne-Adiletto (Michael) Kathleen Buono (Tom) Elizabeth Gibson (Chris) and sons Billy Stearne, David Stearne, John Stearne (Andrea) Dan Stearne (Robyn) Michael Stearne (Michelle); and her grandchildren... Lauren Gibson (Michael), Bill (Bonnie) and David Steen, Michael (Zoe), Ben (Kayla), Jessa (Brandon) Adiletto,Thomas (Kara) Joe, Annelise (Austin) Buono, Bella Stearne, Kyla and Will Stearne, Christopher, Marly and Liam Gibson. Her great grandchildren...Michael, Jack, Owen and Ashton Gibson, Harbor and Crew Steen.Mary is also survived by her sister Jane Greenberg, sisters-in-law Mary Gregorio, Mary Lou Gregorio and her ‘cousins club’ and many beloved nieces and nephews.Mary is predeceased by her husband Bill, her parents and brothers, Bill, David and Peter.Visitation will be Sunday, June 19, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Services continue on Monday, June 20 at St. Joseph’s Church, 43rd St. and Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. Visitation from 10 to 11:45 a.m. Mass will start at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Calvary Baptist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sea Isle City Historical Society, 4800 Central Ave, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243 or Little Flower High School, 1000 W Lycoming St, Philadelphia, PA 19140. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
