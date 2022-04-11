NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

STANERT, ARTHUR J., 79, of Ocean City, April 3, 2022. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police.

To plant a tree in memory of ARTHUR STANERT as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.