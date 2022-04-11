STANERT, ARTHUR J., 79 Apr 11, 2022 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save STANERT, ARTHUR J., 79, of Ocean City, April 3, 2022. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police. To plant a tree in memory of ARTHUR STANERT as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesRio Station Under New ManagementArrest Made in 1990 Wildwood Cold CaseMarmora Man Killed in Tuckahoe Road CrashNo One Aboard Sunken Vessel Off Wildwood ShoreUPDATE: County Confirms 4 Cryptosporidium CasesLower Police Officers Forfeit Employment, Enter PTIMiddle Officer Charged with Witness Tampering ResignsIndictments Filed April 54 New Ventures Coming to Former Morrow’s Nut House SiteRoute 9 Closed for Hours After Car Rolls VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Villas - Keep spouting and commenting the way you want too. It is called freedom. These triggered offended spouters are the reason our country and the world are in trouble...collective TriggerISTism. Cape May - Don’t get me wrong. I love that people can express their views on Spout and related Comments. It’s just that the conversation gets drowned out a lot of times by repetitive whining and attacking. It’... Lower Township - Lower Ttownship elementary and Governor Murphy- how many kids out of the district actually have conferences scheduled to justify early dismissal the entire week before a full 6 days off for spring... Cape May - Re: The Stone Harbor comment to upgrade the entire fleet of borough vehicles to hybrids. What a complete waste of money, when the current fossil fuel fleet is running just fine. Enough of this "... Lower Township - How can governor Murphy allow 1st and 2nd graders to be sexualized at such an early age? These people are in my opinion sick, and I believe they need professional help. This is not normal folks, and... More Spouts Local Sports +5 Middle Township Takes United Division with Anchor Bowl Win Updated Nov 26, 2021 +6 Championship on the Line Between Middle and Lower: Anchor Bowl 2021 Preview Updated Nov 23, 2021 Winning Team Receives Prizes After Bill Liddell Men’s Basketball Tournament Updated Aug 20, 2021 Photo Galleries +3 North Wildwood Swears in Police Chaplains by Collin Hall North Wildwood Swears in Police Chaplains +6 N. Wildwood Celebrates St. Patrick's Day Despite Wind, Rain Photos by Collin Hall N. Wildwood Celebrates St. Patrick's Day Despite Wind, Rain +3 Arthur Christensen Arthur Christensen Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald