NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Rose Marie Squiers, 94, passed away peacefully at her home in Grants Pass, Oregon, on March 25, 2023.

To plant a tree in memory of ROSE SQUIERS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.