Rose Marie Squiers, 94, passed away peacefully at her home in Grants Pass, Oregon, on March 25, 2023.
She was the oldest of Salvatore and Julia (Barile) Mazzie’s five children, who were originally from San Giovanni in Fiore, Italy and Dawson, WV respectively. Born and raised in Warren, OH, she moved to Washington, DC soon after high school to begin her career in the U.S. Federal Government. She retired after 33 years as the Chief of Procurement and Logistics Staff of the U.S. Information Agency. As she was an avid reader, this position was appropriate for her.
She was married to Robert Warren Squiers from 1949 until his death in 2007. After they retired in 1986, they moved from their Silver Spring MD home to live full-time in their summer cottage in Cape May Point, NJ. They became very involved in the community while there and even received the mayoral proclamation of “Rose & Bob Squiers Day” in 2002. From there, Rose and Bob moved to Grants Pass, OR to be closer to family.
She is survived by her daughter, Cindie Kitchin (Sam) of Grants Pass, OR and her son, Chris Squiers (Linda and daughters Charlotte and Anna) of Olney, MD. She also leaves behind her brother, Tony Mazzie of Eugene, OR, and sisters Gerrie Robinson of Ellicott City, MD and Sandy Sanford of Bigfork, MT. Another sister, Fran DeWitz of Cave Junction, OR preceded her in death in 2010.
The family would like to thank Countryside Village of Grants Pass, OR for their wonderful senior living community and the caregivers at the Lodge at Countryside Village and Bristol Hospice for making her final days comfortable.
In lieu of a funeral or tradition interment ceremony, a private, informal scattering of ashes celebration will be held so she can be with her husband once again.
