SPRIGMAN, LINDA LEE, 82 May 2, 2022 18 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SPRIGMAN, LINDA LEE, 82, of Stone Harbor, April 13, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of LINDA SPRIGMAN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesABC’s 'The Bachelorette' Films on Wildwood Boardwalk2 Alarm Wildwood Fire Spreads to 4 PropertiesUPDATE: Fiery Crash Kills DriverOC Recycling Collection to Stop May 23 Teens Rescued in Wildwood CrestLower Elementary School Board Addresses NJ’s Sex Ed PolicyIndictments Filed April 26Colmar True Value Hardware in North Cape May Has Grand Opening April 27Delaware Fugitives Caught in North WildwoodPacific Avenue Redevelopment Zone Launched VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Wildwood Crest - There appears to be a coordinated attack on Christians and their 1st Amendment rights on Spout-Off by far-left political demagogues. Just another example of Democrats disrespecting Constitutional... Stone Harbor - I am sure the reason Wildwood Crest chose soft pine for boardwalk was cost factor. A 2x6 soft pine plank runs about $1.50 a foot. Composite Trex or equivalent runs $7.50 a foot. Also composite... Stone Harbor - May 1st...Stone Hatbor parking meters are now in effect. Wear your bike helmets also!! It's the law!!! Wildwood - After reading several years worth of gripes and complaints of the Five Mile Island fire service, I hope the great job they did yesterday at Wildwood and Park quiets the naysayers. Lots of us... Marmora - One policy shift back to fossil fuels would correct the market. Our retirement is dwindling and so is everyone else’s. That’s a fact and cannot be disputed. More Spouts Local Sports OC Announces Bike Rules for Boardwalk Apr 11, 2022 +5 Middle Township Takes United Division with Anchor Bowl Win Updated Nov 26, 2021 +6 Championship on the Line Between Middle and Lower: Anchor Bowl 2021 Preview Updated Nov 23, 2021 Photo Galleries +3 North Wildwood Swears in Police Chaplains by Collin Hall North Wildwood Swears in Police Chaplains +6 N. Wildwood Celebrates St. Patrick's Day Despite Wind, Rain Photos by Collin Hall N. Wildwood Celebrates St. Patrick's Day Despite Wind, Rain +3 Arthur Christensen Arthur Christensen Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald