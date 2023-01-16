SPEIGEL, FLOYD W., 88 Jan 16, 2023 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPEIGEL, FLOYD W., 88, of Wildwood, January 11, 2023. He served in the US Air Force and was a member of the Wildwood Fire department. To plant a tree in memory of FLOYD SPEIGEL as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Floyd W. Wildwood Fire Department Air Force Wildwood Member Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesUPDATE: U.S. Navy Likely Source of Sonic Boom, TremorsHow Boba Tea and Authentic Vietnamese Came to Cape May County Passed-Out Couple Charged With Drug DistributionFormer Upper Superintendent Gets $300K to LeaveUPDATE: Defendant in Fatal Hit-and-Run to Remain in Jail PretrialIndictments Filed Jan. 10Madison Resort Wildwood Crest on ScheduleUPDATE: Detention Hearing for Marmora Man Charged in Fatal Hit-and-run PostponedGov. Murphy Signs Bill Establishing New Jersey Siblings’ Bill of RightsCourt House Man Faces Child Pornography Charges VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Wildwood - About George Santos. To quite Mark Twain, "Truth is stranger than fiction. It has to be! Fiction has to be possible and truth doesn't"! Now, what other fiction can become possible?... West Cape May - Why are we being sued by West Cape May? Because we summited a incomplete petition. This is just the start of the battle. Ask yourself, are we better off with the 20K WCM will receive from $1,000,000.... North Cape May - Estimates of ILLEGAL migrants crossing into our country last year are in the area of four to five million. Please, please, some one tell me "how does letting people into our country with no job... Ocean City - Majority of Republican affiliated people: 2021: The CDC doesn't know what it talks about 2023: Never mind Majority of Democratic affiliated people 2020: The Federal Government is horrible... Cape May - It’s such a weird feeling doing a self check out while three store employees are watching you check out. These are the ex cashiers. And they’re making the same amount of money watching us do their... More Spouts Local Sports In Avalon, Tennis Community Pushes Back Against Losing Courts to Pickleball Dec 18, 2022 +2 Wildwood Crest Recreation August 2022 Basketball League Results Aug 14, 2022 Bills Passed to Target Predatory Financial Practices Aug 8, 2022 Photo Galleries +3 PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May Christopher South PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May +3 PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service By Collin Hall PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service +5 PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Herald Staff PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald 1-11-2023 e-Edition Cape May County Herald 1-11-2023