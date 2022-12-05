SOLINO, ERNESTINE I.

Ernestine “Tina” I. Solino, 99, passed away November 28, 2022. Ernestine was born in Erwin, NC, formerly of Philadelphia, PA and a Cape May County resident since 1979. She worked as a senior clerk typist for the Superior Court of NJ for 17 years. Ernestine was a current member of the Sons of Italy and a former member of the Villas Fishing Club, Loyal Order of Moose and The American Legion. She was a member of Good Samaritan Baptist Church. She is survived by her 5 grandchildren Kimberly Tracy, Gary Steere, Jason Steere, Joan Jackson and John Jackson and 7 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her father and mother, husband John R. Solino (1997), 2 sons Frank and Wayne Jackson, daughter Robin Solino, 6 brothers and 6 sisters. A funeral service will be held on December 12, 2022 at Good Samaritan Baptist Church, Townbank, NJ at 11am. Family and friends may call from 10-11 at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Samaritan Baptist Church. Condolences may be shared at www.evoyfuneralhome.com.

