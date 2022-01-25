SMITH, ANTHONY P.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Anthony P. Smith (“Bud”), 90, of North Cape May, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home with his family at his side on Monday, January 24, 2022. Bud was born and raised in Chester, PA, he has been a resident of North Cape May for the past 56 years. A man of honor, Bud served as a medic in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked as a bartender in many local establishments, ending his career at Henny’s in Stone Harbor where he worked for 22 years. A man of faith, he was one of the original parishioners of St. John of God RC Church, North Cape May. He was predeceased by four siblings, Helen King, Margaret Carney, Robert Smith and Martin Smith. Bud is dearly missed and forever loved by his family which includes his wife of 56 years, Evelyn (nee Paul); three children, Michelle Smith (and Anthony Semonella), Deborah (and Sean) Felkins and Martin (and Karen) Smith; his sister, Mary McMahon; three grandchildren, Brandon Felkins, Collin Smith and Danielle Felkins; brothers-in-law, George (and Patty) Paul and Peter (and Linda) Paul; sister-in-law, Rosalie Paul; as well as several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Bud’s viewing on Friday (Jan. 28th) from 9am until 10am in the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May. His Mass of Christian Burial will follow and begin at 11am in St. John Of God Church, 680 Town Bank Rd., North Cape May. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cape May. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to either Fox Chase Cancer Center or Holy Redeemer Hospice. Info and condolences:spilkerfuneralhome.com

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.