Theodore L. Sleiminger, 92, of Cape May Court House, NJ, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. He was born in Westville, NJ to the late Andrew and Elizabeth Weris Schliminger and worked at Shell Chemical in West Deptford. He served in the New Jersey National Guard and the United States Navy Reserve from 1948 to 1954. He was a man of many talents who could fix everything and helped everybody.Mr. Sleiminger is survived by his wife of 72 years Elaine Yetter Sleiminger; his children Kathy Fowler, Teddy (Barb) Sleiminger, and David (Tammy) Sleiminger; his grandchildren Tracey Seibt, Stacey Gillies, Karen Jost, Lisa Quartullo, and Davey Sleiminger; and his great grandchildren Caitlin Howell, Colin Sleiminger, Logan Sleiminger, Ryan Sleiminger, and Everly Quartullo.Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
