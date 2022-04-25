SITTINERI, RICHARD S.

Richard S. Sittineri, 78, of Rio Grande, NJ, fought a courageous battle against a long illness and passed away, peacefully surrounded by his family on April 22, 2022 at Cooper Hospital in Camden, New Jersey.Richard was born on May 29, 1943 in Hackensack, NJ. He was the son of Anthony Joseph Sittineri and Sadie Sittineri. He was raised in Lodi, NJ where he met his high school sweetheart and future wife Barbara. Richard joined the US Army during high school to serve his country during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was a patriot and always proudly served wherever or whenever needed. In Lodi, NJ he began his long career as a volunteer firefighter. He was brought to the Wildwoods by his family to start numerous ventures and hotels, many of which still remain today.Richard was a lifelong firefighter with the Rio Grande Fire Company. He worked for the County of Cape May as the Fire Chief of their airport for over 20 years. He was devoted to his Catholic faith and acted as a eucharistic minister for St. Raymond’s RC Church.Richard was devoted and married to Barbara for 54 years. Out of their union, they raised 3 sons, Richard J. Sittineri (Tina), Joseph R. Sittineri (Nancy) and Thomas J. Sittineri (Leigh Ann). His proudest accomplishments were his grandchildren. He and Barbara enjoy 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his granddaughter, Emily Sittineri, an infant brother (Robert Sittineri), his older brother Anthony Sittineri (Mary), and currently leaving behind his sisters, Marilyn Guidetti (Bob) and Lucille DeSimone (Sal) as well as numerous nieces and nephews. His greatest legacy that he passed on to his sons was how to be a true gentleman and loving husband.Richard always had a smile on his face and a laugh or joke was always ready to go. He enjoyed his infamous “hot dog” cart in Cape May. He was a master story teller, which he learned from his father and his Uncle Nick (Rocco) Guzzone . He was the star of every family get together. He was also keen to history and trips in his RV with his sweetheart.Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. In his memory, donations may be made in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
