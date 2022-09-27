SIMONSEN, CAPTAIN FRANK J., JR.

Captain Frank J. Simonsen, Jr., 85, a life-long resident of Cape May, New Jersey, passed away on Friday, September 23rd, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Elizabeth A. Simonsen; his sister, Grayce Kelleher (and family); his four children, Frank (and Dawn), Chris (and Sam), Erik (Anna and Vadim), and Brenda (and Brad); his grandchildren, Cameron, Katya, Vika, and Emily; as well as his dog-children, Susie and Shadow.Captain Frank was a 4-year veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a retired commercial fisherman, tugboat captain, riverboat pilot, and oil recovery captain. Coach Simonsen coached the youth of Cape May County for 45 years, and coached his final games on Frank Simonsen Field in Lower Township.Captain Frank was a Freemason and a Shriner. He was a Republican who loved his country, and he enjoyed football, jazz music, Nascar, and was an avid cyclist. Frank was a proud and longtime member of the Macedonia Baptist Church in Cape May. He lived his life the way it ended, doing what he loved.To celebrate Frank's life, family and friends are invited to the Assembly of God Church, 1068 Seashore Rd., Cape May on Saturday (Oct. 1st) for visitation from 9:30am until 11:30am with Masonic Service beginning at 11:30am and a ceremony offered by family and friends to follow. Interment will be private and at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested by using “In Memory Of” online at www.inmemof.org/frank-simonsen for convenience and acknowledgment purposes to benefit the youth of Southern Cape May County. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences:spilkerfuneralhome.com

