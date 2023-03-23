NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Barbara “Barb” Sholders (nee Girling), 83, passed away unexpectedly at home in North Wildwood, New Jersey, on March 16.Born in Swedesboro, New Jersey, Barb spent her teenage years summering at the South Jersey Shore, which instilled in her forever a love of the beach, salt air, and the ocean. She married her Swedesboro High School sweetheart, Ray Sholders, in 1962, and together they raised their two children, Amy and Jim, in Voorhees, New Jersey. Always an excellent teacher, Barb volunteered as a Title I assistant in the Voorhees school system, and worked at a list company for 20 years until her retirement. She and Ray moved to Wildwood in 2005 to live full-time in the small bungalow built by her father, Ken Girling, in 1950.Barb loved the beach, her grandchildren, reading, crocheting, cats, and rock music. She and Jill Force, her concert-going partner in crime, saw everyone from Springsteen and McCartney to Elton John and Rod Stewart, and Barb’s eclectic taste in music was lovingly passed down to her kids.Barb is survived by Ray Sholders, her husband of 60 years; daughter Amy and husband Rodney of Santa Fe, New Mexico; son Jim and wife Tina of Austin, Texas; sisters Jean Eastep, Nancy Pickup, and Bonnie McGuire; and grandchildren Wes Sholders and Gracie Sholders.Per Barb’s wishes there will be no service at this time. A summer memorial (complete with loud rock ‘n’ roll music!) may be planned. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please feel free to make a small donation in memory of Barb to your local animal shelter.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.