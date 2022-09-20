SHOFFLER (RYERSON), JOAN

Joan Shoffler, 94, passed away peacefully at Kent Regency Nursing Home, in Warwick, Rhode Island, where she was living with her immediate family for the last two years as her health declined.A life-long resident of South Jersey, Joan drove the school buses for Middle Township for 40 years, after beginning her career in the early 1970s. She was responsible for taking the sports teams to their games, and the school band to their competitions. Some of her regular routes would come to include children of the children she took to school. In past summers, Joan drove the Greyhound buses to and from Philadelphia, as well as the trollies in Wildwood. She also administered official NJ driving tests at the Cape May National Guard Armory, as well as StatePolice barracks in the area.Joan was married to Clarence Shoffler, who died 25 years ago. She is survived by her son Karl, daughter-in-law Sharon, and grand daughters Korynn, and Kara.A visitation will be held on September 29th, from 1pm to 3pm at Radzieta Funeral Home in Cape May Court House, followed by a service at the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery in Cape May Court House.
