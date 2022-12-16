NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Verna B. Shifflett, 86, a lifelong resident of Cape May entered into eternal rest Thursday evening at her home surrounded by her family. Born December 19, 1935 in Cape May, she was the daughter of the late Edgar S. and Verna Beatrice (Murphy) McPherson. She retired after 20 years of working as a Nurse’s aide at Crest Haven Nursing Home. Verna had a deep love of animals especially cats. She cared for the many cats near her home. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and even taking her monthly trip to Atlantic City to the casino. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Clarence William Shifflett; a son Edgar W. McPherson; and brothers Frank, Robert and Edward Buck McPherson. Verna will be deeply missed by her children Sidney “Rocky” Chase husband of Donna, Cape May; Cheryl Power wife of William, VA; Clarence “Lanny” McPherson husband of Peggy, Cape May; and David McPherson, Moriarty, NM; brother Richard McPherson; sister Sheila “Kate” McPherson; 21 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services and interment will be held at a later date on the grounds of Cold Spring Cemetery. Evoy Funeral Home 3218 Bayshore Road North Cape May has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit EvoyFuneralHome.com to leave a condolence for the Shifflett family. The family would prefer contributions to Animal Outreach of Cape May County in memory of Verna and her love for animals

To plant a tree in memory of VERNA SHIFFLETT as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.