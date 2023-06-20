NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SHEETS (nee CAMPBELL), MARY R., 99, formerly of Cape May, June 7, 2023. Mary graduated from Cape May High School Class of 1942. Mary worked for Senator Charles Sandman, Jr. and Dr. Robert J. Sorenson.

