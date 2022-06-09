My brother Don was born the eldest of six in the fall of 1949 in Quincy, Illinois, our dad's hometown, to our parents Donald Paul Sr. and Wanda Kramer Shaw. Don was tall, lanky, fair haired and the ultimate big brother. Our dad worked for Colt Industries, Quincy Compressor Division and our family was transferred to Pennsylvania where Don attended Radnor High School, graduating in 1968. At Radnor Don excelled in track with his good friends Bob Eisiminger and Paul Williams. Bob recalled a 1967 half mile race with Don and Paul running neck and neck and as they neared the finish line they grasped hands and finished in a tie; no ego there when you can share a victory. Don was such a disciplined person and athlete (winning three Iron Man relays first place), he became the inspiration for our brother Dan to bring many victories for Radnor in track as well, rightfully Dan was titled the seventh fastest runner in Pennsylvania. Not bad for a punk, Dan not Don, I was usually at odds with and who once called me Scarlett O'Hara during an argument. After Radnor, Don spent his summers in Avalon, New Jersey easily passing the rigorous tests to become an Avalon Beach Patrol life guard. I spoke with Murray Wolf who remembered Don as a great guy, an excellent competitor and their top runner for races and surf dashing. I n 1969 Don was awarded a full athletic scholarship to Northeastern Christian Jr. College and spent the next two years running. Then onto the University of Tampa, and once again life guarding in Fort Lauderdale where Don met his future wife Hilda Calinski. Don and Hilda returned to Pennsylvania where they were married and started their family. Don and Bob would be reunited as friends and worked in the roofing industry but the sea beckoned and Don moved his family to Avalon where Don started his own roofing company working with our brothers Dan and Dane. Don will be remembered, liked and respected as a person who loved Avalon, his family and friends, sports, food, work, hunting in Maryland with Joey and Johnny, hunting in Oregon with our brothers David and Doug, our cousins Jeff and Gordon and long-time family friend Joe Rossiter. My favorite childhood memories are of Don chasing me around the house on summer nights with a flashlight under his chin, carrying me home in the middle of the night as a five year old who couldn't make it through my first sleep over, bringing me a mini version of the larger box of chocolates he gave our mother, trying to straighten the new curve I put in a brass candle holder I threw at my brother Dane during an argument with that punk, and playing ball in the front yard of our house in Villanova. Don would walk past me and shove a mitt and ball at me or a football and say “front yard, now”, I didn't mind. My son, Matthew, has his forever memories as well and we thank you for all you did for Matthew. Predeceased by our parents and brother Douglas Shaw, Don leaves behind his wife Hilda Shaw, daughters Lori Jones (Brandon), Kelly Schmaus (Jeffrey), brothers David Shaw (Georgia), Dan Shaw, Dane Shaw and sister Catherine Shaw, three nephews, one niece, two granddaughters, our Clan Shaw cousins in the “Burgh”, and many friends. For you Don:“My soul is full of longingfor the secret of the sea,and the heart of the great oceansends a thrilling pulse through me”Henry WadsworthLongfellow
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Arrest Made in Cold Case Murder of Middle Township High School Grad
- Former Ocean City Lifeguard Arrested for Sexual Assault
- Missing Swimmer's Body Recovered
- Plane Flies Close to President, Fighter Jets Escort Pilot to Cape May
- Avalon Homeowner Reports ‘Obscene, Destructive’ Behavior on Boardwalk; Police Respond
- Missing Wildwood Swimmer Named by Authorities
- Pennsylvania Man Faces Assault, Weapons Charges
- April 2022 Arrests in Cape May County
- Crest Motel Owners Wary of Mahalo Plans
- Pennsylvania Man Drowns at Crest Beach
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Wildwood - I think and so do my neighbors here in Wildwood City in the Holly Beach Park area that the new art sculpture is in very poor taste that has been placed in the park. The sculpture depicts a young...
- Wildwood Crest - The root cause of the U.S.’s high number of mass shootings, is not mental illness. It is the colossal number of guns on American soil coupled with flimsy restrictions on who can buy firearms and what...
- Avalon - PSA : attention drivers please turn on your turn signal BEFORE slamming on your brakes this is especially important on 50 mph roads for instance when you are traveling east on Avalon Boulevard and...
- Wildwood Crest - To those noting the lights continually out on the Wildwood sign coming into town you can add the new PLASTIC strip lights on the convention center which lasted about 2 weeks before sections started...
- Wildwood - Hello folks as a full time year round resident taxpayer in Wildwood City I support the police enforcing any laws on the boardwalk or anywhere in the city. Now get code enforcement and building code...