SHAW, DONALD PAUL II

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Donald Paul Shaw, II, 72, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Born in Quincy, IL to the late Donald Paul Shaw, Sr. and Wanda D. Kramer Shaw, he moved to Cape May Court House twenty-one years ago from Avalon.Don was a roofing contractor by trade but his passion was living life to the fullest. Hunting and family were his heart. He felt ultimate peace and joy at the beach and mountains, where he felt closer to God. Don was a former lifeguard in Avalon and Fort Lauderdale. His girls inherited his reverence for old architecture and antique furniture. In his younger days, he and his brothers built and refinished many antiques. Growing up he was a gifted athlete, and he continued to look to sports as therapy.Don lived for family and making memories. If he wasn’t working, he was hunting. If he wasn’t hunting, he was with his friends and family. In his quiet time, he would be reading the Bible or studying nutrition. Don never met a stranger, all he met became a friend and eventually family; always welcome with a place to eat and a place to sleep. He would give the shirt off of his back to anyone in need before they even asked. Don couldn’t wait to take his family on “SHAW whirlwind adventures” with no limits. Food was his main language, speaking the loudest when he could share a meal, especially extravagant meals with as many friends as possible…the more the merrier.Don is survived by his soulmate Fern Massimo; his daughters Lorien (Brandon) Jones and Kelly (Jeffrey) Schmaus and their mother Hilda; his siblings Daniel V. Shaw, Dane C. Shaw, David M. (Georgia) Shaw, and Catherine Shaw; his two grandchildren Layla and Logan; and many nieces and nephews including Rachel (Brian) Schoenborn whom Don considered a daughter. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Douglas K. Shaw.A message from Don himself: It was a hell of a ride. Remember you are much loved on earth as you are in heaven💪😘🙏❤️🤣❤️👏🤩👍😍Memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

To plant a tree in memory of DONALD SHAW, II as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.