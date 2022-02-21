NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SHAW, DONALD BRUCE, 85, of Ocean View, February 17, 2022. He was a US Army veteran and past chairman of the Upper Township planning and zoning boards.

