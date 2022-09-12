SHARKEY, PAULETTE MALINDA, 69 Sep 12, 2022 20 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SHARKEY, PAULETTE MALINDA, 69, formerly of Ocean City, August 26, 2022. She was a member of St. Peter's United Methodist Church in Ocean City. To plant a tree in memory of PAULETTE SHARKEY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags United Methodist Church St. Peter's Paulette Malinda Christianity Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesWildwood Bust Yields Close to $1 Million of Fentanyl, Heroin, CashWildwood Boardwalk Construction Enters Second PhaseLost Stone Harbor Paddleboarder Was Rescued by NeighborsIndictments Filed Sept. 6Oceanview Motel To Get Renovations After SaleHerald Overcomes Legal Challenge to Press FreedomLower Votes to Add Occupancy TaxCape May Gives Green Light for New Desalination PlantMullock Says Council Opposes Special Zone for ICONAPHOTOS: Whitesboro Festival 2022 VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Lower - “Never argue with stupid people, they will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience.” Mark Twain. Some people could learn a lot from this statement, made by a true statesman. N. Wildwood - I’m sorry to all those who this will offend but it’s just a joke guys… The border is secured by security who secured the border. If securing the border appears to not be secured then check yourself... Sea isle city - The Biden Administration continues to claim that the border is "closed". When Burger King or Starbucks is closed, nobody gets in. Nobody gets a burger or coffee. Nobody even comes and tries... Lower - I do hope that the Herald has or is going to bring suit against the person who brought suit challenging freedom of the press and the lawyer who thought it was a good idea to present this case to the... Villas - Only two people were invited to the Queen's funeral, President Biden and the first lady. Mr. Trump , it is not always about you. You were " not invited ". It must have been a slow... More Spouts Local Sports +2 Wildwood Crest Recreation August 2022 Basketball League Results Aug 14, 2022 Bills Passed to Target Predatory Financial Practices Aug 8, 2022 Wildwood Crest Recreation Summer Basketball League Results Aug 8, 2022 Photo Galleries +3 PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May Christopher South PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May +3 PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service By Collin Hall PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service +5 PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Herald Staff PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald