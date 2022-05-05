SEUBERT, SOPHIA H., 92 May 5, 2022 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEUBERT, SOPHIA H., 92, of Cape May, April 29, 2022. She was a resident of Cape May. To plant a tree in memory of SOPHIA SEUBERT as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesCape May Point Man Charged with Attempted MurderUPDATE: Fiery Crash Kills Driver2 Alarm Wildwood Fire Spreads to 4 PropertiesOC Recycling Collection to Stop May 2Man Suffers Fatal Accident at Wonderland PierLower Elementary School Board Addresses NJ’s Sex Ed PolicyWildwood’s Ocean Avenue to Undergo Lane ReductionTalking Trash: You’re FiredIndictments Filed April 26Elderly Woman Medevaced With Traumatic Leg Injury After Being Pinned Under Vehicle VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Cape May - Ever research Biorthymic Phsiodiversity?Yeah, biorhythms , when back in the day real retro was either hip risibility or wacko risibility. To those that understand climate change and Biorhythms the... Erma - It’s a bit ironic that those who talk the loudest about keeping their personal freedoms and rights don’t mind taking them away from others. Upper Township - It’s frustrating that college kids think they can solve all the world’s problems, but can’t figure out how to pay their loans. Middle Township - I finally am back to traveling for work. I just got back from Germany where the price of gas is almost double the United States. My coworkers in Germany were making fun of the “stupid Americans “ who... Wildwood - Wait until the eco-fascists find out that paper products kill trees! Back to clay tablets, I guess. More Spouts Local Sports OC Announces Bike Rules for Boardwalk Apr 11, 2022 +5 Middle Township Takes United Division with Anchor Bowl Win Updated Nov 26, 2021 +6 Championship on the Line Between Middle and Lower: Anchor Bowl 2021 Preview Updated Nov 23, 2021 Photo Galleries +3 North Wildwood Swears in Police Chaplains by Collin Hall North Wildwood Swears in Police Chaplains +6 N. Wildwood Celebrates St. Patrick's Day Despite Wind, Rain Photos by Collin Hall N. Wildwood Celebrates St. Patrick's Day Despite Wind, Rain +3 Arthur Christensen Arthur Christensen Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald