SESSA, BARBARA C.

Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Barbara C. Sessa passed away on the night of December 21, 2022 at age 78. Barbara was born in Gastonia, North Carolina and lived most of her life in Cape May County, where she raised her family. She worked as a bookkeeper and a receptionist at Hairport Salon in Rio Grande. She was a member of Seashore Community Church of the Nazarene, sang in the choir, and was committed to her Christian faith. Barb found joy and pride in her family. She kept an open mind and heart throughout her life and would listen and provide words of encouragement to anyone who spoke with her. She was a good friend who took interest in the lives and families of those around her. During her residence at Crest Haven, Barb would be sure to introduce her family to every member of the staff who would come to care for or check on her. She was the president of the residents’ council, enjoyed attending resident meetings, and loved attending live music events from visiting musicians. Barbara is predeceased by her father, Francis O’Connor, sister, Helen O’Connor, husband, Joseph Sessa, daughter, Christine Sessa, and grandson, Andrew. She is survived by her mother, Ruth O’Connor, sons Brian and James (Christine) Sessa, granddaughters, Laura Six, Amanda and Laura Lee, grandsons, Nicholas, Tyler and Matthew Sessa, and her great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Seashore Community Church of the Nazarene at 446 Seashore Road Cape May, NJ 08204 on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 11AM. Condolences may be shared at www.evoyfuneralhome.com.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Tags
Most Popular
Articles
- Driver Dead After Crashing into House
- Police Announce Arrest in Upper Hit and Run Case
- Pedestrian Killed in Hit and Run
- Driver, Pedestrian Identified in Fatal Upper Township Hit and Run
- Crest Couple Finds Pearl in Christmas Clam
- Mysterious UT Cow Captured, Shipped Out of County
- A Two-Year Saga Continues with Cape May COAH Funds
- After Two-Year Hiatus, Operation Fireside Resumes
- Avalon Mayor, Council President Weigh in on Business District, Boutique Motels
- Nails in Tires: A Sign of Progress?
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- West Wildwood - I see the spouts about the bamboo here in the borough and can only wonder why nothing is being done about it. Could it be because the person planting and using it is part of an exclusive ladies...
- Wildwood Crest - Hello. I looked at the special projects page and all I saw was new beach access from south of Rambler Rd, getting done by phase 4. When are they gonna start at the north end of the Crest?. Morning...
- Cape May County - To Representative Van Drew: Please find a compromise candidate for Speaker that isn’t a radical like Jim Jordan/Andy Biggs.
- Avalon - A Lower Township Spouter is foolish to base his/her opinion of the effectiveness of the Covid19 vaccine on a sample of one - his/her own experience. A study by the Commonwealth Fund and the Yale...
- Wildwood - Instead of hiring nearly 100,000 IRS agents to pester taxpayers why not hire 70,000 border agents and 15,000 more air marshals? Country would be better served.