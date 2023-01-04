SESSA, BARBARA C.

Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Barbara C. Sessa passed away on the night of December 21, 2022 at age 78. Barbara was born in Gastonia, North Carolina and lived most of her life in Cape May County, where she raised her family. She worked as a bookkeeper and a receptionist at Hairport Salon in Rio Grande. She was a member of Seashore Community Church of the Nazarene, sang in the choir, and was committed to her Christian faith. Barb found joy and pride in her family. She kept an open mind and heart throughout her life and would listen and provide words of encouragement to anyone who spoke with her. She was a good friend who took interest in the lives and families of those around her. During her residence at Crest Haven, Barb would be sure to introduce her family to every member of the staff who would come to care for or check on her. She was the president of the residents’ council, enjoyed attending resident meetings, and loved attending live music events from visiting musicians. Barbara is predeceased by her father, Francis O’Connor, sister, Helen O’Connor, husband, Joseph Sessa, daughter, Christine Sessa, and grandson, Andrew. She is survived by her mother, Ruth O’Connor, sons Brian and James (Christine) Sessa, granddaughters, Laura Six, Amanda and Laura Lee, grandsons, Nicholas, Tyler and Matthew Sessa, and her great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Seashore Community Church of the Nazarene at 446 Seashore Road Cape May, NJ 08204 on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 11AM. Condolences may be shared at www.evoyfuneralhome.com.

