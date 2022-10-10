NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SCOLA, ANN G., 91, of Petersburg, October 4, 2022. She was owner/operator of Aquaport Arcade in Ocean City until her retirement.

