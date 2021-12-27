NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Joseph M. Schuck of North Wildwood, NJ, previously of Philadelphia, PA passed away 23 December 2021. Lovingly awaiting him was his wife of 63 years Gertrude (Trudy) M. Schuck, daughter Karen L. Powers of Horsham,PA and sons Joseph M. Schuck Jr. and William R. Schuck, both of Philadelphia.He is survived by his daughter Trudy Winokur of Horsham, PA, seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.A retired Philadelphia Police Lieutenant who served the department with dignity and pride.He fancied himself as the 'unofficial greeter' at The Gym on 10th where he spent many mornings after the death of the love of his life, Trudy. "The Gym" was his happy place where he made wonderful and cherished friendships. A special thank you to Fred Schmidt, we are so grateful."Joe, Pops, Pop-pop, GGpop" will be missed. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of JOSEPH SCHUCK as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.