SCHROCK, JOAN B., 82 Nov 2, 2022 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SCHROCK, JOAN B., 82, of Cape May Court House, October 30, 2022. She was a member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church. To plant a tree in memory of JOAN SCHROCK as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Joan B. Schrock Cape May Court House Saviour Lutheran Church Member Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesPolice: Villas Woman Arrested for Drugs, WeaponWildwood Mayor Dropped by Lawyer, Applying for Public DefenderCounty Detective Accused of Misconduct Seeks Dismissal of CaseIndictments Filed Oct. 25Townsends Inlet Bridge: Open, Closed, Who Knows?Cape May County School Board Candidate InterviewsTherapist Continues Credit Card Misuse After ArrestBurlington Store Coming to Rio Grande‘My Family is Forever Broken’Dennis to Alert County of ‘Large Gatherings’ VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Delco/sea isle - Avalon lifeguard complaining about not getting overtime I got you beat. Sea isle makes us pay into a pension that 90% of us will never collect. It’s a joke. Why not let us elect to pay into it or... Cape May Court House - Middle township senior fall ball, There are a select few players who regularly criticize their fellow players. Teamates are supposed to support their teamates not tear them down. The coaches and... Cape May Courthouse - To the Spouter from Lower who said: “…when you arrive in court the prosecutor says you must choose from 3 biased lawyer’s, selected by the people who are attempting to prosecute you..”. There is a... Cape May - re: German sub-mariners in World War 2... Back then there were a lot of Swedes and Germans in Wildwood who worked in the fishing industry. Back then my grandfather, Swedish, was a fisherman out of... Dennis - Obama is back! Democrats either forgot or didn’t know that in 2010 when Obamacare was voted in , they took 700 billion dollars away from Medicare to fund it. More Spouts Local Sports +2 Wildwood Crest Recreation August 2022 Basketball League Results Aug 14, 2022 Bills Passed to Target Predatory Financial Practices Aug 8, 2022 Wildwood Crest Recreation Summer Basketball League Results Aug 8, 2022 Photo Galleries +3 PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May Christopher South PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May +3 PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service By Collin Hall PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service +5 PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Herald Staff PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald