SCHNEKENBURGER, RUTH

Ruth Schnekenburger (nee Stashak), 91, of Cape May, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2021. Ruth was born on March 19, 1930 to Henry and Maria Stashak, and was delivered by a midwife in Bound Brook, NJ. Ruth graduated from Bound Brook High School and later became a legal secretary. After marriage, she moved to Pound Ridge, New York where she resided for 30 years before retiring to Cape May where she has lived for the past 25 years. Petite of stature, but with an abnormal amount of energy and will power, she oversaw the creation of both their homes, and attained the age of 91 years without a family physician or medications. She is predeceased by her sister, Margaret Scott. Ruth is dearly missed and forever loved by her family which includes her husband of 57 years, Carl; daughter, Erica Harrington; sisters, Evelyn Lilly and Irene Stuhr. Ruth wished for no funeral services. Friends of like persuasion may contribute to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which she ardently supported. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences:spilkerfuneralhome.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Donations Sought for Court House Family After Devastating Fire
- Sea Isle City Hides Rapes?
- NJ Health Department Shortens Recommended Quarantine Period for Covid Exposures
- UPDATE: Wildwoods Schools Shelter in Place, Police Determine No Threat
- FEMA, DEP Revising Coastal Zone Rules
- Indictments Filed Dec. 14
- Covid Numbers Continue Upward Climb
- Covid Case Numbers Continue to Rise, Two Local Deaths Reported
- Wildwood Crest Police November 2021 Report
- Avalon Proposal Would Raise Beach Tag Rates
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Wildwood Crest - Let’s be honest: another two years of Jeff Van Drew in Congress would jeopardize the future of our democracy.FIRST: He voted against certifying the 2020 election results. THEN: He voted against...
- Cape May County - Cape Regional Medical Center no longer allow guests at the hospital. The professionals there work day and night to take care of patients, especially in the ICU. Please get your vaccination and...
- NWildwood - Moderator, how long are you going to let Henry Otter call people Nazi before you block him?
- North Wildwood - Merry Christmas to the Unvaccinated and don't forget to make your holiday reservations at Cape May County Regional Hospital as it will be hard to get a Table (or Bed) as soon as the holidays are...
- Cape May Court House - Middle Township schools are full of COVID-19 cases yet they won't go remote. The administration seriously has some issues!